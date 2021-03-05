Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after buying an additional 321,547 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

