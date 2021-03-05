Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.49

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1251442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

