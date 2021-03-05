Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ATRA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

