ATB Capital Increases NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.