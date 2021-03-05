ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $29.50 on Monday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

