Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Athenex in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Athenex by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

