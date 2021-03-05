Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 3,547,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,343,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

