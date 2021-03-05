Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.86

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 10801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

