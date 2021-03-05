Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 1,824,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 950,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $39,131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after buying an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,993,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.