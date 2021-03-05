ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of -241.20 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

