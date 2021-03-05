Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.98 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and $32.49 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

