Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 505.69 ($6.61).

Get Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) alerts:

AUTO opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 579.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 572.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45. Auto Trader Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.