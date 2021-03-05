AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

AOCIF stock remained flat at $$21.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

