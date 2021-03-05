Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $267.70. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

