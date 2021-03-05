Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Shares of AUTL stock remained flat at $$6.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

