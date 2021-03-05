Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,773 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $176,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $179.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

