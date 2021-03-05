Autonio 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $799,395.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $799,395.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 54.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,652,325 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

