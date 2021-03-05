Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

