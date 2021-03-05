Avista (NYSE:AVA) Trading 5% Higher

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.92. 497,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 388,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $504,186. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

