Aviva PLC Decreases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $66,590,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

