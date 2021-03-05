Aviva plc (LON:AV) Raises Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aviva stock opened at GBX 387.90 ($5.07) on Friday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 307.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).
In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,068 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 7,618 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
