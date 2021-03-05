Aviva PLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.