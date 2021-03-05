Aviva PLC Purchases 83,913 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 207.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

