Aviva PLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $226.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.92. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.