AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised AXA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

AXAHY opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

