Axie Infinity Trading Up 81% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $106.46 million and $52.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.00747048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042972 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,888,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

