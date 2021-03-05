Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $995,342.57 and approximately $88,240.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00750258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Token Trading

