AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.89 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869 over the last three months. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

