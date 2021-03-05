Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 807,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,988 shares of company stock worth $4,126,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $18,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

