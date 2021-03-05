Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the January 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZZUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

