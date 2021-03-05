B. Riley Increases Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $12.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

AROC has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

AROC stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

