B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 million, a PE ratio of -74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

