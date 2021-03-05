B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after buying an additional 674,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

