B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

