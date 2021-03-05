Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.56.

BIDU stock opened at $260.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

