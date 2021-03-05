Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 532 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.