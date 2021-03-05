Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $127,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 118.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 41.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $16,892,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $417,000.

COUP opened at $299.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.18.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

