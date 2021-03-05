Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $127,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUP. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $299.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

