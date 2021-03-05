Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $48,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

