Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 56,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,415. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

