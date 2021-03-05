Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.53 ($4.15).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products, deals in securities, and manages pension funds.

