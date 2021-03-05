Bank of America Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,462,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 203,731 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

