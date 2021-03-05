Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.48

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 609673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

The company has a market cap of $319.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

