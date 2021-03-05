Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,632.08 ($21.32).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,899 ($24.81) on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,915 ($25.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 362.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,777.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,650.63.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

