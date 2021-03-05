Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.