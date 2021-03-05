Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $97,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,784. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

