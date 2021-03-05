Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 84.55% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $96,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

