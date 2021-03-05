BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.