Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. 28,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

