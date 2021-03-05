Barclays Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.